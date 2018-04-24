South African Police Watch as Nigerian is Roasted to Death — Nigeria Today

South African Police Watch as Nigerian is Roasted to Death

A Nigerian has been burnt to death in South Africa in a what appears to be the continuation of xenophobia attacks by citizens of the former apartheid enclave on foreigners.

Confirming the attack, Mr. Habib Miller, the publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Union in South Africa who spoke with NAN in a telephone interview, said the victim, a native of Njikoka in Anambra State, was mobbed and killed in Rustenburg, North West Province.

According to the publicity Secretary, the Anambra indigene lost his life because the mobsters felt offended by the way he spoke and custom.

“The mob descended on him like a common criminal with all sorts of dangerous weapons in the presence of South African police officers.

“Eyewitnesses say the victim beckoned for help from the police to intervene and help him, but they turned a blind eye.

“When Nwaogu could no longer persevere, he ran for safety; the mob chased and caught him, poured petrol on him and set him ablaze,” he said.

The spokesman said that the mobster did not stop with their brutal treatment of Nwaogu until they were satisfied he had died. Nwaogu, who was married to a South African and blessed with two children was left to bath in the pool of his blood, until passersbys called emergency personnel to the scene.

“The eyewitnesses feeling that the victim was still alive called for help; unfortunately, Nwaogu could not survive the ordeal and died at Job Shimankane Hospital in Rustenburg,” he said.

In a related development, the Publicity Secretary alleged that 14 Nigerians who had gathered peacefully to show their displeasure of the death of a fellow Nigerian are still in detention since February this year.

“Our legal team is doing everything possible to facilitate the release of the protesters.

“We are worried that nothing has been done by the Nigerian government to stop the killings.

“We once again call on the Nigerian mission in South Africa to do the needful urgently because things are getting out of hand.

“The union with its legal desk will follow up the matter with the appropriate institutions until justice prevails,” he added.

