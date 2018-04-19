Rebellious leaders: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela - Training Journal — Nigeria Today

Rebellious leaders: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela – Training Journal
|
Training Journal
|
Rebellious leaders: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Training Journal
Paul Russell opens up his rebellious leader series with the recently departed Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Winnie Mandela on her 80th birthday. On 2 April 2018, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died aged 81. Wife to Nelson Mandela for 38 years, anti-apartheid …
Fare Thee Well, Winnie!
Winnie fought apartheid but forgot to fight patriarchy
Skinnerbek | Week of tears and laughter
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!