South Africans mourn anti-apartheid stalwart Winnie, pay tribute — Nigeria Today

South Africans mourn anti-apartheid stalwart Winnie, pay tribute

South Africans on Tuesday mourned the passing of the anti-apartheid stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday at a private hospital after a long illness.

She was married to the late South African President Nelson Mandela.

Many from government, private sector and civil society described Madikizela Mandela as a brave, courageous and

true hero of South Africa’s liberation.

South African former President Thabo Mbeki described Madikizela Mandela as an outstanding militant and leader of

the struggle for liberation.

Madikizela-Mandela served as the Deputy Minister of Arts, Culture, Science and Technology and as a member of

Parliament.

She was also the former ANC Women’s League president.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union which represents social workers and other health workers

also mourned Madikizela Mandela.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said said Mdikizela-Mandela will receive an official state funeral on

April 14.

Also, the Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota said: “I received with shock and great sadness the news of

Winnie Madikizela’s passing.

“She is an outstanding symbol and champion of racial and gender issues.

“She is an inspiration to all South Africans – to stand up and emulate the strength and audacity with which she

fought for the rights of people in this country. May God let her rest in peace.”

‘A liberation stalwart of epic stature’

In another message, the Democratic Alliance’s Mmusi Maimane said: “It is a deeply sad occasion for the people of

South Africa.

“This was someone who has run an incredible race. It is not only us as South Africans, but the continent as well

as the global village, that have experienced a loss.”

Maimane extended his condolences to the family.

Other politicians took to social media platforms to express their sadness over Madikizela-Mandela’s death.

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa tweeted: “A sad loss indeed… May #WinnieMandela now rest in God’s perfect peace.

Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize tweeted: “#WinnieMandela “Struggle Icon, freedom fighter, Mother of

our nation … May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

Zelda la Grange, the former private secretary to Nelson Mandela, also sent her sincere condolences.

“They say life can never be the same after the death of one’s mother, irrespective of your relationship with her.”

La Grange said South Africans had lost a mother today.

