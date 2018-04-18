South Africa's CPI falls to 7-year low as drought eases - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

South Africa’s CPI falls to 7-year low as drought eases – Vanguard
South Africa's CPI falls to 7-year low as drought eases
Vanguard
Statistics South Africa says the country's consumer price inflation slowed to its lowest rate in seven years as the end of the worst drought in decades helped push down food prices. Statistics South Africa's data released on Wednesday in Johannesburg …
