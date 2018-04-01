 South Korea in efforts to rescue sailors kidnapped in waters off Ghana - The Korea Herald — Nigeria Today
South Korea in efforts to rescue sailors kidnapped in waters off Ghana – The Korea Herald

The Korea Herald

South Korea in efforts to rescue sailors kidnapped in waters off Ghana
The Korea Herald
South Korea has deployed an anti-piracy naval vessel to the sea off Ghana, and is cooperating with other nations to rescue three South Korean sailors supposedly kidnapped by pirates, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said late Saturday. The ministry said
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.

