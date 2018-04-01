South Korea in efforts to rescue sailors kidnapped in waters off Ghana - The Korea Herald — Nigeria Today

South Korea in efforts to rescue sailors kidnapped in waters off Ghana – The Korea Herald
The Korea Herald
South Korea in efforts to rescue sailors kidnapped in waters off Ghana
The Korea Herald
South Korea has deployed an anti-piracy naval vessel to the sea off Ghana, and is cooperating with other nations to rescue three South Korean sailors supposedly kidnapped by pirates, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said late Saturday. The ministry said …
South Korea deploys warship to Ghana after pirates kidnap sailors
Pirates in South Korean sailors kidnap identified, ransom not demanded yet
