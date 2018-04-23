South-South APC endorses Oshiomhole for position of National Chairman — Nigeria Today

South-South APC endorses Oshiomhole for position of National Chairman

The South-South Zonal Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has endorsed former Edo Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, for the position of the party’s National Chairman. This come hours after the Edo State caucus of the APC unanimously endorsed Oshiomhole’s candidacy. National Vice Chairman, APC South-South Zone, Ntufam Eta, disclosed this to journalists in Benin […]

South-South APC endorses Oshiomhole for position of National Chairman

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

