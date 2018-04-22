 South Sudan army chief James Ajongo dies in Egypt - East Africa Monitor — Nigeria Today
South Sudan army chief James Ajongo dies in Egypt – East Africa Monitor

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

South Sudan army chief James Ajongo dies in Egypt
East Africa Monitor
South Sudan's army chief, General James Ajongo died in the Egyptian capital on Friday, the government has revealed. The military leader, who took over from Paul Malong Awan last year, died in Cairo on Friday morning after suffering from a short illness

