South Sudan army chief James Ajongo dies in Egypt - East Africa Monitor — Nigeria Today

South Sudan army chief James Ajongo dies in Egypt – East Africa Monitor

South Sudan army chief James Ajongo dies in Egypt

East Africa Monitor

South Sudan's army chief, General James Ajongo died in the Egyptian capital on Friday, the government has revealed. The military leader, who took over from Paul Malong Awan last year, died in Cairo on Friday morning after suffering from a short illness …



