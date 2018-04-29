South West PDP to hold rally in Oshogbo, May 5th — Nigeria Today

South West PDP to hold rally in Oshogbo, May 5th

The South West Zone of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said it would hold a rally on Saturday(May 5) to show its strength in the zone. The Chairman, Publicity Committee of the event, Mr Moshood Salvador told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the rally, to be held in Osogbo, was also to mobilise members for the general elections. He said the rally promised to be one of the biggest by the PDP in recent times as many members, including prominent party stalwarts, within and out of the zone would be attending.

