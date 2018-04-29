South West Speakers visit Ajimobi over death of Oyo Assembly Speaker [PHOTOS] — Nigeria Today

South West Speakers visit Ajimobi over death of Oyo Assembly Speaker [PHOTOS]
Speakers from South West State Houses of Assembly, on Sunday paid a condolence visit to Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state in Ibadan over the death of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Michael Adeyemo. Adeyemo, DAILY POST recalls died on Friday at the age of 47. Among those present during the […]
