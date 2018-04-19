Soyinka unveils 2018 Ife Festival logo — Nigeria Today

Soyinka unveils 2018 Ife Festival logo

Ile-Ife (Osun) – Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Thursday in Ile Ife, Osun, unveiled the official logo of the 2018 Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Festival of Food and Identity.

The festival, slated for July 30 – August 3, would feature an exhibition of prepared indigenous dishes from different parts of Nigeria and from across Africa.

Unveiling the logo, Soyinka said that the festival would help showcase Nigerian dishes as part of the country’s rich cultural heritage to the rest of the world.

“It is a good thing to celebrate and showcase our rich cultural heritage to the outside world in all areas, food inclusive which distinct us from other cultures,” Soyinka said.

Speaking at the ceremony, OAU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, said that food was central to man’s overall well-being.

He said that the festival would bring celebrities that would prepare their favourite dishes.

“Amongst celebrities that will prepare their food are:Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Cross-River State, Donald Duke, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, foreign diplomats, among others,” the vice chancellor said.

The exhibition would also highlight some of the rituals, drumming and dances associated with the harvest of special crops such as New Yam festival, especially among Yorubas and Igbos.

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank and former Minister of Agriculture, woud deliver the keynote address at the festival. (NAN)

