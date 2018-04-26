Soyinka warns Nigerian youths against following ‘failed leaders’ — Nigeria Today

Soyinka warns Nigerian youths against following ‘failed leaders’

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has warned Nigerian youths against supporting those he tagged as ‘failed leaders.’ He therefore called on them to participate actively in forthcoming general elections and retire them. Soyinka, while speaking at the 2nd Convocation lecture of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State urged, youths to have representatives in power during the […]

