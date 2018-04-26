 Soyinka warns Nigerian youths against following ‘failed leaders’ — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Soyinka warns Nigerian youths against following ‘failed leaders’

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has warned Nigerian youths against supporting those he tagged as ‘failed leaders.’ He therefore called on them to participate actively in forthcoming general elections and retire them. Soyinka, while speaking at the 2nd Convocation lecture of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State urged, youths to have representatives in power during the […]

Soyinka warns Nigerian youths against following ‘failed leaders’

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.