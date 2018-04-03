Spanish coach Garcia quits chaotic Olympiakos - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Spanish coach Garcia quits chaotic Olympiakos – Vanguard
|
|
Spanish coach Garcia quits chaotic Olympiakos
Vanguard
Just 24 hours after club president Evangelos Marinakis fined his under-performing players and ordered them to go on holiday, Olympiakos coach Oscar Garcia announced on Tuesday that he has resigned. Oscar Garcia. “I decided, with the agreement of the …
Oscar Garcia the latest manager to leave the Olympiakos bench
