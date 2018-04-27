Spanish La Liga table — Nigeria Today

Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Friday’s match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 33 25 8 0 83 19 83

Atletico Madrid 34 21 9 4 54 18 72

Real Madrid 33 20 8 5 80 36 68

Valencia 34 20 6 8 62 36 66

——————————————-

Real Betis 34 17 5 12 54 53 56

Villarreal 33 15 6 12 45 40 51

Sevilla 34 14 6 14 42 54 48

——————————————-

Getafe 34 13 9 12 39 31 48

Girona 34 13 8 13 46 52 47

Celta Vigo 34 12 9 13 53 47 45

Real Sociedad 34 12 7 15 60 54 43

Eibar 34 12 7 15 37 47 43

Alaves 34 13 2 19 34 47 41

Athletic Bilbao 34 9 13 12 37 42 40

Leganes 34 11 7 16 28 41 40

Levante 35 9 13 13 34 50 40

Espanyol 34 9 12 13 28 40 39

——————————————-

Deportivo La Coruna 34 6 10 18 32 65 28

Las Palmas 34 5 6 23 22 69 21 — relegated

Malaga 34 5 5 24 22 51 20 — relegated

— Top four teams qualify for 2018-19 Champions League

— Teams in fifth, sixth and seventh qualify for 2018-19 Europa League

— Bottom three teams relegated to second-tier Segunda Division

Spanish La Liga result

Spanish La Liga result on Friday:

Levante 2 (Roger 11, Morales 74) Sevilla 1 (Carlos Fernandez 16)

Playing Saturday (all kick-offs GMT)

Espanyol v Las Palmas (1100), Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao (1415), Real Madrid v Leganes (1630), Villarreal v Celta Vigo (1845)

Sunday

Getafe v Girona (1000), Alaves v Atletico Madrid (1415), Valencia v Eibar (1630), Deportivo La Coruna v Barcelona (1845)

