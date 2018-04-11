Special Olympics Nigeria Partners Temple Management Ahead Of World Summer Games — Nigeria Today

Special Olympics Nigeria Partners Temple Management Ahead Of World Summer Games

Special Olympics Nigeria, an affiliate of Special Olympics International a global non-profit organization has enlisted foremost talent and event management firm, Temple Management Company (TMC) as its marketing agency.

The new partnership between the two organizations comes on the heels of team Nigeria’s preparation for the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Special Olympics Nigeria (SO Nigeria) will now tap into Temple Management Company’s marketing expertise which has helped to galvanize corporate support for the Nigerian Winter Olympic team and the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria.

The organization has grown from a modest start in 2001 and has now spread to 25 states across four geo-political zones in Nigeria namely South West, South East, South South and North Central.

Special Olympics Nigeria is now the rallying point for over 22,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities participating in year-round training and competition in 9 Olympic-type Sports; Soccer (Football), Basketball, Aquatics (Swimming), Athletics, Badminton, Table-tennis, Cycling, Floor Ball and Floor hockey.

Speaking at a signing, Naomi Saliu-Lawal, National Director, SO Nigeria said, “Our athletes are at the heart of the Special Olympics Movement. We are excited about discovering new opportunities and driving inclusion through Sports with The Temple Management Company.

In his remarks, Koye Sowemimo, Head Of Sports, TMC, noted, “Our movement cannot be complete without being inclusive and the partnership with Special Olympics truly is another landmark for us in extending our services to all areas of the sporting sector.”

Koye added, “Special Olympic athletes are athletes like any other athletes as the compete for the same goal and we believe corporate Nigeria will be part of this journey .”

About Special Olympics Nigeria

Special Olympics Nigeria is an affiliate of Special Olympics International a global non-profit organization created by the Joseph P. Kennedy foundation.

SO Nigeria took off in January 2001. She held her formal launch on Tuesday 6th December 2005 at the sports complex of the University of Lagos, Akoka. One of the Visions of SO Nigeria is to create inclusive communities by displaying the abilities of its athletes to break the barrier of cultural inhibitions as regards the challenges and stigmatisation of intellectual disability in the Nigeria.

Special Olympics Nigeria is governed by a Fourteen Man board, chaired by Mr. Victor G Osibodu and it has participated in 4 Special Olympics World Summer Games (Ireland, China, Greece, USA). It will be participating in the forthcoming 2019 World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

ABOUT TEMPLE MANAGEMENT COMPANY

The Temple Management Company Limited (“TMC”) has an unwavering commitment to acquiring, assessing, developing, promoting and engaging the best talents; providing providing with opportunities and tools to enable their success.

Our vision is to become the leading African talent and events management outfit, representing the best talent in entertainment, sports, media and arts.

[email protected]

