Speed Darlington protests against BBNaija for playing his song without paying him — Nigeria Today

Speed Darlington protests against BBNaija for playing his song without paying him
Speed Darlington protests against BBNaija
Speed Darlington has taken to the streets of New York to protest against Big Brother Naija for playing his song ‘Bangdadadang’ during the Saturday night party without paying him.
According to him, he should be paid because he makes no money as an independent artist.
He shared the protest video, and said;
“I hear bbnaija is using bangdadadang and they gave me no money… they’re using my music for free without penny in my pocket”
“All of you at my palace tonight. I want to know if it’s true that someone is milking independent artist like me? Knowing very well I make no money from music. Anytime you play my music on radio or TV I got to get paid.”
Watch the video below;
Leave a Comment…
comments
The post Speed Darlington protests against BBNaija for playing his song without paying him appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!