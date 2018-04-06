Spend or save: CBN's confusing policy signals - TheCable — Nigeria Today

Spend or save: CBN’s confusing policy signals – TheCable
Spend or save: CBN's confusing policy signals
The Central Bank's monetary policy committee [MPC] ended its meeting in June last year blaming the fiscal authorities for not spending enough to propel economic recovery. The committee's next meeting since then has just ended on 4th April 2018 with a …
MPC: Retaining MPR meant to stabilise economy, says Ex-CBN director
