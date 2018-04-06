 Spend or save: CBN's confusing policy signals - TheCable — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Spend or save: CBN’s confusing policy signals – TheCable

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


TheCable

Spend or save: CBN's confusing policy signals
TheCable
The Central Bank's monetary policy committee [MPC] ended its meeting in June last year blaming the fiscal authorities for not spending enough to propel economic recovery. The committee's next meeting since then has just ended on 4th April 2018 with a
MPC: Retaining MPR meant to stabilise economy, says Ex-CBN directorVanguard

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.