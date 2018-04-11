Spotify may launch a new free version for mobile that’s way better than now — Nigeria Today

Spotify may launch a new free version for mobile that’s way better than now
Spotify is reportedly prepping a new version of its free mobile app to attract more users. The revamped offering may, for example, make it easier for music fans to select tracks instead of restricting them to shuffle mode.
