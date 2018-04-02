 Spring weather in Ukraine ridiculed ironic verse - The Siver Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Spring weather in Ukraine ridiculed ironic verse – The Siver Times

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Siver Times

Spring weather in Ukraine ridiculed ironic verse
The Siver Times
Eternal subject for jokes. Ukrainian musician and journalist Eugene Mangena impressed social media users with an ironic poem about the late spring in Ukraine, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Apostrophe. For his work he shared on the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.