Spring weather in Ukraine ridiculed ironic verse - The Siver Times — Nigeria Today

Spring weather in Ukraine ridiculed ironic verse – The Siver Times
|
The Siver Times
|
Spring weather in Ukraine ridiculed ironic verse
The Siver Times
Eternal subject for jokes. Ukrainian musician and journalist Eugene Mangena impressed social media users with an ironic poem about the late spring in Ukraine, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Apostrophe. For his work he shared on the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!