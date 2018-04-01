Spurs break Chelsea hoodoo as Arsenal push Stoke to relegation brink - The Sydney Morning Herald — Nigeria Today

Spurs break Chelsea hoodoo as Arsenal push Stoke to relegation brink – The Sydney Morning Herald
The Sydney Morning Herald
Spurs break Chelsea hoodoo as Arsenal push Stoke to relegation brink
London: Tottenham Hotspur ended 28 years of hurt and took a massive stride in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League as Dele Alli struck twice in a 3-1 victory at Chelsea on Sunday. At Emirates, Arsenal dealt Stoke City's Premier League …
