 Stakeholders oppose concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Stakeholders oppose concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Stakeholders oppose concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company
Daily Trust
Experts in the mining sector have said that concessioning Ajaokuta Steel will lead to corruption and mortgage the security of Nigeria. They commended the decision of the House of Representatives for unanimously opposing the concession of Ajaokuta steel

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.