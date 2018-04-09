Stakeholders sign agreement to address skills gap - Zambia Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Stakeholders sign agreement to address skills gap – Zambia Daily Mail
|
Zambia Daily Mail
|
Stakeholders sign agreement to address skills gap
Zambia Daily Mail
“IT TAKES a village to raise a child,” an African idiom says. It entails collaborative steps for the common good. Skills development is one area that requires stakeholders to find ways to increase access to training, narrowing skills gaps and …
How "Middle Skills Gap" is Hurting Employers from Finding Job Candidates
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!