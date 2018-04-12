Stakeholders tackle corruption in immigration sector — Nigeria Today

A Nigerian law firm has called out for the need to tackle corruption in the immigration sector, particularly in the diverse immigration agencies across the country, in order to eradicate fraudulent acts.

According to the Managing Partner of Prince Joel & Associates, Prince William-Joel, during a press conference recently in Lagos, there are a lot of miscreant in the country who portrays themselves as ‘Travel Agents’, but have no credible knowledge of what it takes to be an immigration agent, hence they mislead prospective emigrants.

“Immigration services should be handled by professionals in the judiciary arms of Government who have in-depth knowledge of foreign laws and policies, not miscreants who parades as agents on the basis of a one time travel experience and other times, try and error.

“This is why we entered into partnership with a US based company NOVO INIZIO CONSULTANT PLC and two other seasoned Attorneys in US and UK, Nedum Ejiogu and Charles Ejiogu, to unveil ‘Immigration Clinic’ (IMC), to enlighten Nigerians on diverse foreign immigration policies and visa application requirements for immigrants.

“IMC is a hub for visa applicants enlightenment, to eliminate the influx of touts who mislead visa applicants with the attendant consequence of perpetual increase in the percentage of visa denials or returned at the point of entry into foreign countries,” William-Joel said.

Michael Damiari, Immigration attorney and head of chambers, Prince Joel & Associates, speaking on the denial of visa, said it was not a myth that no fewer than 220,000 Nigerians apply for non-immigrant visas every year.

“It is proven that several unemployed intended emigrants use touts and miscreants under the guise of travel agents to apply for visa for them,” Damiari said.

However, Charles Ejiogu, a New York based Immigration attorney, advised prospective emigrants to understand the category of visa they want before applying, as there are different immigration procedures and policies for each country.

Also, Nedum Ejiogu, an Immigration attorney said, the ideology behind IMC is to make certain that Nigerians who want to travel abroad have a clear understanding of standard requirements and criteria for visa application into migrating country.

The IMC which is scheduled for every Thursday at Prince Joel and Associates, 5A Dozek close, Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos, is a strategic innovation introduced by NOVO INIZIO CONSULTANT PLC, to address growing concerns and dearth of practical knowledge of visa application requirements, practice, procedure and other immigration related issues.