Star actor Jim Ikye spotted with Destiny Etiko - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today

Star actor Jim Ikye spotted with Destiny Etiko – NAIJA.NG



NAIJA.NG Star actor Jim Ikye spotted with Destiny Etiko

NAIJA.NG

Popular star actor Jim Iyke is cooking up something for the screens and all his fans are excited, as they anticipate for his new movie. The actor who is currently on location with other actors like Destiny Etiko, as they are all putting in their best …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

