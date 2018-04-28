Star actress, Fiberesima Ibinabo finally opens up on killing Dr. Giwa — Nigeria Today

Star actress, Fiberesima Ibinabo finally opens up on killing Dr. Giwa
Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima has finally opened up on the death of a medical doctor, Suraj Giwa after 12 years. Ibinabo had killed the medical doctor in a fatal accident that sent her into coma for days. She was charged for manslaughter and sent to Kirikiri female prison. Ibinabo in a lengthy post on Instagram, […]
