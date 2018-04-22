 Star-studded concert for Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Star-studded concert for Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth attended a star-studded special concert on Saturday as the world’s oldest and longest-reigning living monarch celebrated her 92nd birthday. Welsh singer Tom Jones kicked off the show with his hit “It’s not Unusual” before Elizabeth appeared in the royal box of London’s Albert Hall, flanked by her family. Kylie Minogue, Sting, Ladysmith […]

The post Star-studded concert for Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.