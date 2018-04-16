 Star-studded UNICEF Ball raises more than $2.3 million for life-saving children's efforts - Los Angeles Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Star-studded UNICEF Ball raises more than $2.3 million for life-saving children’s efforts – Los Angeles Times

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Los Angeles Times

Star-studded UNICEF Ball raises more than $2.3 million for life-saving children's efforts
Los Angeles Times
Kicking off the UNICEF Ball on Saturday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, host Keegan-Michael Key lavished praise on the night's honorees, noting actress-producer Salma Hayek Pinault's “amazing, amazing life,” both on screen and off
Nigerian mothers still shun exclusive breastfeedingVanguard
Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation report No.29 (Rohingya influx) 25 March – 7 April 2018ReliefWeb
UNICEF and NZ partnership on Pacific children's healthScoop.co.nz (press release)
Muscat Daily –Haute Living –Times of India –Just Jared Jr.
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.