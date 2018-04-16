Star-studded UNICEF Ball raises more than $2.3 million for life-saving children's efforts - Los Angeles Times — Nigeria Today

Star-studded UNICEF Ball raises more than $2.3 million for life-saving children’s efforts – Los Angeles Times
|
Los Angeles Times
|
Star-studded UNICEF Ball raises more than $2.3 million for life-saving children's efforts
Los Angeles Times
Kicking off the UNICEF Ball on Saturday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, host Keegan-Michael Key lavished praise on the night's honorees, noting actress-producer Salma Hayek Pinault's “amazing, amazing life,” both on screen and off …
Nigerian mothers still shun exclusive breastfeeding
Bangladesh: Humanitarian Situation report No.29 (Rohingya influx) 25 March – 7 April 2018
UNICEF and NZ partnership on Pacific children's health
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!