‘Stardew Valley’ finally gets multiplayer beta, and you can try it now — Nigeria Today

‘Stardew Valley’ finally gets multiplayer beta, and you can try it now
The beta version of Stardew Valley’s multiplayer mode is available to play on PC, provided that Steam users have opted to allow beta modes. The game is also available on Mac, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.
