‘Stardew Valley’ finally gets multiplayer beta, and you can try it now — Nigeria Today

‘Stardew Valley’ finally gets multiplayer beta, and you can try it now

The beta version of Stardew Valley’s multiplayer mode is available to play on PC, provided that Steam users have opted to allow beta modes. The game is also available on Mac, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.

The post ‘Stardew Valley’ finally gets multiplayer beta, and you can try it now appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

