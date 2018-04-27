StarTimes assures Nigerians of uninterrupted World Cup moments — Nigeria Today

StarTimes assures Nigerians of uninterrupted World Cup moments

Leading Pay-TV Company, StarTimes says all of the exciting moments of the 64 matches of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup will be delivered without signal interruption by rain, storm or any technical issue.

This, the company said is due to its huge investments in improving the technology behind signal strength and distribution across the county, in a bid to ensure that the most exciting moments are not missed by football loving Nigerians.

Speaking further on this, Brand and Marketing Director at StarTimes, Qasim Elegbede noted, “All is set to deliver quality signal for all 64 matches live and in HD to subscribers without interruptions, not even by rain or storm”.

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving nearly 10 million subscribers with a signal covering the whole continent and a distribution network of 200 brand halls, 3,000 convenience stores and 5,000 distributors. The company also owns a featured content platform, with 480 authorized channels consisting of news, movies, series, sports, entertainment, children’s programs etc.

