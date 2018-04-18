Starting To Dig SA Film? Have You Clocked These 10? — Nigeria Today

Starting To Dig SA Film? Have You Clocked These 10?

Insert obligatory ‘local is lekker’ reference up front.

When it comes to South Africa’s film scene at the moment, that common refrain more than holds up.

Huff Post SA went as far as to describe the scene as “lit”, although I would have gone with “turnt” myself.

Because we are cool and young and hip and with the times, just like Steve Buscemi:

Or, as Cape Town Twitter words it, how u?

So we ain’t going to drop 10 trailers on you, but we will pick three that look like they hit the spot.

Wonder Boy For President

A sharp comedy about blesser politics, yes, please! Wonder Boy is a happy-go-lucky guy until two shady people convince him he should run for President so they can get kickbacks.

Sounds rather familiar:

Night Drive

They were having the time of their life, enjoying the African wild. Then a madman starts stalking them during a night drive. Be warned, this is that edge-of-your-seat type of horror!

A South African horror movie is something you don’t see too often:

Happiness is a Four-Letter Word

In this all-about-the-feels South African romantic drama, three friends try to find love, happiness and success in Johannesburg – we don’t need to tell you how hard that can be. Based on a novel with the same name by Cynthia Jele and directed by award-winning Thabang Moleya (Jacob’s Cross).

A rom-com to finish, for the softies out there:

We promised you three, and we delivered. You’ll find more South Africa films here.

All of those movies above are available on Showmax, which comes free with DStv. You can also sign up on a month-to-month basis for R99, with a free 14-day trial so you can take it for a test run.

Local. Is. Lekker.

