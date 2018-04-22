 Starwood fans OK with new Marriott loyalty program - Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Starwood fans OK with new Marriott loyalty program – Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Starwood fans OK with new Marriott loyalty program
Sarasota Herald-Tribune
In the nearly 2 1/2 years since Marriott announced its intention to acquire Starwood Hotels and Resorts, the parent of Westin, Sheraton and W, skeptical customers of both companies have waited impatiently for answers to the following question: Just how
Marriott unveils new loyalty programmesThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.