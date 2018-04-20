State enrols 500000 elderly for Inua Jamii cash, says CS - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

State enrols 500000 elderly for Inua Jamii cash, says CS – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
State enrols 500000 elderly for Inua Jamii cash, says CS
The Star, Kenya
Labour and Social Protection CS Ukur Yatani before the Parliamentary Investment Committee last Tuesday /JACK OWUOR. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. The government has registered 523,129 senior citizens for its cash transfer programme …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!