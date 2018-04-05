 State introduces dedicated lane for PSV buses plying Thika Road - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
State introduces dedicated lane for PSV buses plying Thika Road – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Africa


The Star, Kenya

State introduces dedicated lane for PSV buses plying Thika Road
The Star, Kenya
Traffic snarl up on a section of Thika Superhighway towards to town at Pangani, 2016. /PATRICK VIDIJA. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Transport CS James Macharia on Thursday announced that Thika Road will have a dedicated lane for
