 State visit a huge success -ED - The Herald — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

State visit a huge success -ED – The Herald

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Herald

State visit a huge success -ED
The Herald
State visit a huge success -ED President Mnangagwa meets with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing yesterday. – Picture by Xinhua. Victoria Ruzvidzo in Beijing, China President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said his State

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.