States earned N4.9tn as IGR in seven years –NBS — Nigeria Today

States earned N4.9tn as IGR in seven years –NBS
Between January 2011 and December 2017, a total of N4.99tn was earned as Internally Generated Revenue by the 36 states of the federation, an analysis of figures obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics has revealed. For instance, the sum of N499.08bn was earned by the states in 2011. The figure rose to N567.99bn and […]
The post States earned N4.9tn as IGR in seven years –NBS appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!