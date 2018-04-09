Step Aside Grumpy Cat, Here’s The Internet’s Latest Viral Cat — Nigeria Today

Step Aside Grumpy Cat, Here’s The Internet’s Latest Viral Cat

Much like how they rule any house they live in, so too do cats rule the internet.

Doggos give it a good bash, but they’re coming in second on this one.

Now for many years Grumpy Cat was the undisputed feline champion of the world, and for good reason too.

I mean, who can’t relate to this look, especially on a Monday when you’re looking forward to a long, five-day week?

We feel you, brah.

I imagine that stankface has been stepped up a notch in the wake of the new cat viral sensation, a Canadian Sphynx named Xherdan.

Even TIME are in on the action:

With the expected characteristics of a hairless feline accounted for – namely no hair and a sinister resting face – the cat of the moment stands out for some unlikely resemblances. Many social media users have started commenting on Xherdan’s looks, with one Twitter user asking, “Is it just me or does Xherdan cat look like a wonton?”

Known as the “Naked Cat” on Instagram, this furless friend has garnered a lot of online interest with his “daily nudes.” Some comments under Xherdan’s pictures include a comparison of the Sphynx to a “little pig” and a nonchalant, “Just a brain cat doing its brain cat thing.”

A snapshot of that Instagram account, which currently sits at just over 8 200 followers:

Let’s hear from the cat’s owner, Sandra Filippi:

[She said that] that her 5-year-old pet can be off-putting to people in pictures, “But when they see him [in real life], the opinion changes and they find him sweet, cute, and lovely!” She was drawn to him for “his wrinkled pink skin, as fine as a peach; his turquoise eyes, as blue as the ocean” she told Buzzfeed, and says his hobbies include bird watching by the window and snuggling.

Touching stuff.

Hang on, we’re going to let that cat up top go viral without doing the same with this guy?

Not on my watch.

