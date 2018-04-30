 Sterling Bank boosts instant loans with Specta - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Sterling Bank boosts instant loans with Specta
Sterling Bank Plc has announced the launch of Specta, an instant lending platform that offers consumer loans of up to N5m in five minutes. The product was unveiled in Lagos on Thursday, the lender said in a statement on Sunday. The lending platform
