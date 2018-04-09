Sterling Bank launches contactless card for transit payment - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Sterling Bank launches contactless card for transit payment – The Punch
Sterling Bank launches contactless card for transit payment
Sterling Bank Plc has launched a $50bn investment contactless card, FarePay, to enhance transit payment system and create a revolution in transportation in Lagos State. Powered by the Lagos State Government through the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport …
BRT, others launch contactless card for commuters
Lagos State, Sterling Bank unveil $50m EMV contactless card initiative
