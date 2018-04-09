 Sterling Bank launches contactless card for transit payment - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Sterling Bank launches contactless card for transit payment – The Punch

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Sterling Bank launches contactless card for transit payment
The Punch
Sterling Bank Plc has launched a $50bn investment contactless card, FarePay, to enhance transit payment system and create a revolution in transportation in Lagos State. Powered by the Lagos State Government through the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.