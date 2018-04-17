Sterling Bank reports N8.5bn profit in 2017 - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Sterling Bank reports N8.5bn profit in 2017 – The Nation Newspaper
Sterling Bank reports N8.5bn profit in 2017
Sterling Bank Plc on Tuesday reported a profit after tax of N8.5 billion for the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2017. The profit after tax was higher by 65 per cent when compared to N5.2 billion declared for the corresponding period of 2016. The bank …
