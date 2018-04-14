 Steve Harvey sued for harassment by woman who claims he made her dress more provocatively on show - New York Daily News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Steve Harvey sued for harassment by woman who claims he made her dress more provocatively on show – New York Daily News

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


New York Daily News

Steve Harvey sued for harassment by woman who claims he made her dress more provocatively on show
New York Daily News
A single mom and fitness model claims she felt sexually harassed as a guest on Steve Harvey's talk show. The woman, Dominique Collier, was invited to a taping of an episode of "Steve Harvey" in 2016 after responding to a casting call for "single
Steve Harvey Show Sued For Sexual Harassment By Former Show GuestThe Hollywood Unlocked (blog)
Steve Harvey Dragged To Court By Fitness ModelGuardian (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.