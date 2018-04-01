Steven Pienaar praises Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez - HITC — Nigeria Today

Steven Pienaar praises Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez – HITC
|
HITC
|
Steven Pienaar praises Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez
HITC
Davinson Sanchez played well for Tottenham Hotspur against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the London derby on Sunday. Eden Hazard of Chelsea is challenged by Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League. Steven Pienaar has praised …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!