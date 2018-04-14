Stiff new licence fees threaten Tanzanian blogosphere - Capital FM Kenya — Nigeria Today

Stiff new licence fees threaten Tanzanian blogosphere – Capital FM Kenya
|
Capital FM Kenya
|
Stiff new licence fees threaten Tanzanian blogosphere
Capital FM Kenya
By AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE, Nairobi, Kenya, Apr 14 – Tanzanians have to pay $900 for a permit to blog, a staggering amount for many in the country, say critics who see the fee as a further bid by President John Magufuli to gag dissident voices. A sweeping …
Tanzania Charges Bloggers $930 Annual Fee in Free Speech Crackdown
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!