Stock market capitalisation appreciates by N49b - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Stock market capitalisation appreciates by N49b – Guardian (blog)



Guardian (blog) Stock market capitalisation appreciates by N49b

Guardian (blog)

Following price gains recorded by most blue-chip stocks, transactions on the trading floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed in an upbeat yesterday as market capitalisation appreciated by N49billion. Specifically, at the close of trading yesterday …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

