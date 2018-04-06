Stock market halts three days losing streak - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Stock market halts three days losing streak – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
Stock market halts three days losing streak
New Telegraph Newspaper
Local equities rebounded on resumed bargain hunting activities as overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, grew by 0.30 per cent each, halting three days losing streak. The Nigerian stock market had tumbled for the third day as …
