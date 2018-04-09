 Stock Market Starts Q2 with 1.6% Decline - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Stock Market Starts Q2 with 1.6% Decline – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Stock Market Starts Q2 with 1.6% Decline
THISDAY Newspapers
The Nigerian stock market recorded a decline in the first week of the second quarter(Q2) as investors' negative sentiments persisted. Having closed the first quarter(Q1) with a growth of 8.5 per cent, the market opened Q2 with decline last week with
Stock market resumes weekly downtrendNew Telegraph Newspaper
NSE Index Down 1.60%, Despite Upbeat In Financial StocksIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.