Stoke City Manager Paul Lambert Remains Silent About The Absence Of Jese Rodriguez At The Club — Nigeria Today

Stoke City Manager Paul Lambert Remains Silent About The Absence Of Jese Rodriguez At The Club

Stoke manager Paul Lambert refused to comment on reports on-loan Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese has failed to report for training.

There were claims on Thursday that Jese Rodriguez had not returned from his latest spell of compassionate leave to visit his sick son in Spain, which he was expected to do on Wednesday.

Jese has not featured in Stoke’s squad for the last two matches and his last appearance was as a substitute in the defeat to Everton on March 17.

However, Lambert refused to speak about the player or Saido Berahino, who is training with the club’s under-23s

“I am just going to concentrate on Monday’s game,” he said when asked about Jese. “The exact same for Saido.

“The team is playing really well. The supporters are right behind us and my main concern is the West Ham game.”

