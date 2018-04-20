Stolen Mace: Enugu Assembly demands change of security heads - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Stolen Mace: Enugu Assembly demands change of security heads – Vanguard
Stolen Mace: Enugu Assembly demands change of security heads
Vanguard
By Chimaobi Nwaiwu & Chinedu Adonu. ENUGU—ENUGU State lawmakers have condemned the invasion of the Senate chambers Wednesday by thugs who took away the mace which is the symbol of authority of Nigeria's legislative assembly. mace. Thugs going with the …
Enugu Assembly want security heads changed over invasion of Senate
It's a shame Senate was invaded while Ghanaian lawmakers were visiting – Hon. Oladele
