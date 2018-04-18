 Stolen Mace: Senate Resumes Plenary Section With Spare Mace After Attack — Nigeria Today
Stolen Mace: Senate Resumes Plenary Section With Spare Mace After Attack

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Senate Resume Session After Attack. The Nigerian senate has resumed plenary moments after suspended senator Omo-agege allegedly attacked and stole the mace today, April 18 2018. Details below. Announcing the resumption on Twitter, the Senate posted: 15 minutes ago, the @NGRSenate resumed plenary after coming out of an Executive (closed door) Session where the earlier …

