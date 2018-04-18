 Stolen Mace: Shehu Sani Explains Role In Debacle — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Stolen Mace: Shehu Sani Explains Role In Debacle

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Shehu Sani has explained how Wednesday’s controversial stealing of the mace of the Upper Chamber by hoodlums played out. The All Progressives Congress (APC) revealed this in a message on his Facebook page. According to Sani, he had volunteered his waist belt as […]

The post Stolen Mace: Shehu Sani Explains Role In Debacle appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.