Stolen Senate mace recovered at Abuja City Gate — Nigeria Today

Stolen Senate mace recovered at Abuja City Gate

The Police Thursday said they have recovered the mace of the Nigerian Senate which was taken away from the National Assembly on Wednesday morning by hoodlums.

Deputy Force Public Relations Officer Force Headquarters, Aremu Adeniran, said in a statement that the Senate’s symbol of authority was recovered at Abuja City Gate.

Aremu, an assistant superintendent in the Nigerian Police, said police teams engaged in massive raids of identified criminal spots and flashpoints, stop and search operations, visibility and intelligence gathering immediately the hoodlums took away the mace.

The quick interventions, he said, “forced the suspected miscreants to abandon the mace at a point under the flyover before the City Gate, where a patriotic passer-by saw it and alerted the Police.”

More details soon.

